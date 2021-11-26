Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New $353,000 Investment in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 654 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $651,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,191 shares of company stock valued at $49,736,475. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $710.00 to $802.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $684.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.01 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

