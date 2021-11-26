Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

TGI traded down $2.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. 55,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 829,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. Triumph Group has a 12-month low of $10.53 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TGI shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

