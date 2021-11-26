Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their target price on PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.89. 312,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,978,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.86.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock worth $7,102,758 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.