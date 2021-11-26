Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.6% of Latitude Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 196.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period.

VMBS stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.88. 2,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,182. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $52.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

