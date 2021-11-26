Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

IJR traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,390. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.05.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.