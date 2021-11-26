KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $8.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.04. The company had a trading volume of 74,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $276.13 and its 200-day moving average is $272.06. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.18 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

