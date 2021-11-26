Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.2% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $16,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.04. The company had a trading volume of 323,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,354,408. The company has a market capitalization of $232.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

