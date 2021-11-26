Lotan Holdings Inc. Buys 25,000 Shares of Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,352,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,869,791.10.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aurion Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 75,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,400.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Lotan Holdings Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 15,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 14,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$9,940.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 31,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.74 per share, with a total value of C$22,940.00.

Shares of Aurion Resources stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.05. The company had a trading volume of 58,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,493. The company has a market cap of C$103.82 million and a P/E ratio of -18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 25.02 and a quick ratio of 23.78. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$1.24.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Aurion Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurion Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.