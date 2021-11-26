DREP Reaches Market Cap of $6.74 Billion (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One DREP coin can currently be bought for about $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and approximately $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044110 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009085 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00233883 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00088512 BTC.

DREP Coin Profile

DREP (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

DREP Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DREPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.