Analysts Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $30.86

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.50. 20,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.64.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 416,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in NMI by 103,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 24,798 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its position in NMI by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 62,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.