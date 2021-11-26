Courier Capital LLC Sells 869 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $31,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $38,000. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MMM opened at $175.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.85. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

