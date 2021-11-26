Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. Sandstorm Gold posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.
On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sandstorm Gold.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.
Sandstorm Gold stock remained flat at $$6.32 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,723. Sandstorm Gold has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.
