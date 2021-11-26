$225.30 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) to report sales of $225.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $224.10 million and the highest is $226.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $220.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $916.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $932.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $880.63 million, with estimates ranging from $874.10 million to $888.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $233.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.31. The stock had a trading volume of 55,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,564. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $101,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Campbell purchased 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,431,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,153,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,409 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 323,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111,404 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 130,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 58,686 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

