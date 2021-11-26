Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.660-$7.900 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.89 billion-$51.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.41 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.39. 617,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,270. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($84.09) to €60.00 ($68.18) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

