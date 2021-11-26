Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,826 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,939% compared to the typical daily volume of 93 call options.

TPVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPVG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. The stock has a market cap of $578.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.82. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

