Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244,899 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises about 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $16,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,121,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,844 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,848,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,682,000 after acquiring an additional 88,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,408,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,440,000 after purchasing an additional 21,520 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 993,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 860,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,985,000 after purchasing an additional 124,327 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.16. 1,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,080. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $65.07 and a 52 week high of $82.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

