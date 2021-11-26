Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Decreased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,345 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.12. 477,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,699,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.