Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,438 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 469% compared to the typical volume of 604 put options.

IHI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 125,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,661. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $67.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 529.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,618,000 after buying an additional 3,572,189 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,028,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,131,000 after buying an additional 2,574,829 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,718,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,917,000 after buying an additional 1,403,140 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after buying an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 499.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,169,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,412,000 after buying an additional 974,201 shares in the last quarter.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.