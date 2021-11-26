Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,627 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,753. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.57. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $88.97 and a one year high of $111.14.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.