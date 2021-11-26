Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total transaction of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, for a total transaction of $31,282.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock worth $6,188,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL traded down $29.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,249.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,108. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,270.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,240.86. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Truist Securities raised their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

