Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Green Dot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Green Dot posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Dot will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Green Dot.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,966. Green Dot has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.88.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,594 shares of company stock valued at $506,143. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Green Dot in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Dot by 23.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

