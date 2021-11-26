Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,048,000 after purchasing an additional 546,949 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 138,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 193,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.11. 229,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,697,842. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.