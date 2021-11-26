Brokerages Set Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Target Price at $94.25

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $509,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSR traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.11. The stock had a trading volume of 783 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,682. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,028.53%.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

