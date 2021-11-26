Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Target Price at $43.17

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.
STAG Industrial Company Profile
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
