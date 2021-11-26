676 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,415,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,906,241,000 after acquiring an additional 132,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,790,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,583,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 9.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,335,000 after buying an additional 242,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after buying an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,953,688 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $463.00 price objective (up previously from $441.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.84.

Shares of DE opened at $367.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $250.54 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

