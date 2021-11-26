First Citizens Financial Corp Has $408,000 Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,928 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after buying an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT stock opened at $146.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.35. The stock has a market cap of $408.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,690,416 shares of company stock valued at $687,882,190 in the last 90 days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

