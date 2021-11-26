Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 160 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 466,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 183,915 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 69,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.38. 1,020,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,055,032. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.89 and a 52-week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.73.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

