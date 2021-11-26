Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908,245 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 226,524 shares during the period. Oracle makes up 5.2% of Scharf Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $166,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Oracle by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 69,008 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 28,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Oracle by 79.4% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 286,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,271,000 after purchasing an additional 126,611 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 87,572 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. DZ Bank cut Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

ORCL traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $93.12. 99,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,284,796. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.56 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $57.15 and a 12-month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

