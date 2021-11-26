$333.96 Million in Sales Expected for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to post sales of $333.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.80 million and the highest is $338.80 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $262.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 165.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000.

Fox Factory stock traded down $7.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,340. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $85.29 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

