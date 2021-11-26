Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Up 4.6%

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) shares shot up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.47. 2,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 109,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Finch Therapeutics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.34 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Finch Therapeutics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

