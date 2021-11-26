Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bird Construction (BDT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bird Construction (TSE: BDT):

11/12/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$12.00 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$12.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.75 to C$12.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$11.50 to C$12.00.

10/19/2021 – Bird Construction had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00.

BDT traded down C$0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.86. 100,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,925. Bird Construction Inc. has a one year low of C$7.17 and a one year high of C$10.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$529.43 million and a PE ratio of 9.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.54.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0341827 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

