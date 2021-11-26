KG&L Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.07. 341,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,362,121. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $197.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

