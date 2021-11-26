$345.87 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will announce sales of $345.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $355.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $336.50 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $335.45 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

VLY traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 108,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,185,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.52. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

