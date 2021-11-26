$120.85 Million in Sales Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will report $120.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.89 million to $125.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full-year sales of $492.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $520.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $496.24 million, with estimates ranging from $481.04 million to $515.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.89.

Shares of NYSE:SITC traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 84.25 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $34,107,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SITE Centers by 863.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057,976 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in SITE Centers by 98.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,790,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 129.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,596,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,903,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,572 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth approximately $20,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

