iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 185,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,399,107 shares.The stock last traded at $16.42 and had previously closed at $17.66.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.1% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 88,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 12.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 83,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.