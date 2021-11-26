Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.63

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 74921 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. R. F. Lafferty raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $915.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the first quarter worth $658,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 123.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 137,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at $403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the first quarter valued at $2,332,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Lordstown Motors by 124.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 99,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.