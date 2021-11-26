Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $40.15

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.15 and last traded at $40.22, with a volume of 1060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $676.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($4.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($4.16). The company had revenue of $748.20 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.