Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) fell 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.92 and last traded at $40.33. 456,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 9,396,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 51.6% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 277.4% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

