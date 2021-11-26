Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Sprout Social stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,252. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total transaction of $171,537.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 3,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total value of $389,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,996 shares of company stock worth $25,373,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter worth $212,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 298,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,234,000 after acquiring an additional 32,954 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $3,143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 151.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $645,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

