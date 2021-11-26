Marketfield Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Marketfield Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.9% of Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Marketfield Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $8.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.56. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $233,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

