iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Financial Enhancement Group LLC

Financial Enhancement Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 207.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $409,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 56.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $145.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.14.

