Courier Capital LLC Sells 347 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 1.1% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Intel by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 210,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 117,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

