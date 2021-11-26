LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $113.89

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $113.89 and last traded at $114.03, with a volume of 7860 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.88.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 4,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $614,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in LendingTree by 711.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree Company Profile (NASDAQ:TREE)

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

