Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 4,109 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 123,335 shares.The stock last traded at $47.92 and had previously closed at $49.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KOF. Barclays boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.81.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.244 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

