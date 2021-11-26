Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 458,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Diageo by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DEO stock traded down $5.10 on Friday, hitting $202.17. 7,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,973. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.06 and a 200-day moving average of $195.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

