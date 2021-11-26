Ardagh Metal Packaging Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AMBP)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 2,958 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 520% compared to the typical daily volume of 477 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $169,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMBP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.51.

Shares of NYSE:AMBP traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 10,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,518. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $12.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

