Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $13.68

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.68 and last traded at $13.73, with a volume of 6701 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark Christopher Mitchell sold 71,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $1,177,818.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $30,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,978 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,258,000. Institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

