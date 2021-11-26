Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aurora Cannabis posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%.

ACB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$12.00 to C$8.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. MKM Partners upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,846,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,855,000 after buying an additional 339,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,760,000 after buying an additional 100,834 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 7.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 47,662 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 543.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 593,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after buying an additional 501,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 531,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after buying an additional 15,815 shares during the period. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ACB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 227,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,801,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

