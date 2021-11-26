Humaniq (HMQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $49,683.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Humaniq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.44 million and $49,683.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Humaniq has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Coin Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

