WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Tops $672.14 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $672.14 million and $13.14 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00036807 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00026876 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006710 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001743 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001230 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

